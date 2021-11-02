

The Saturday death of a Bowdoin College student has been ruled a suicide.

Theo Danzig, 21, died in an off-campus residence. He was a history and government and legal studies double major. Danzig was honored in 2020 with an Alfred E. Golz Summer Research Fellowship, and was an associated editor of a student-run magazine called “Harpoon.”

Students are encouraged to seek counseling, according to the Portland Press Herald, and can call 207-725-3145 to set up an appointment.