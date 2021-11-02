Five years after it first opened in downtown Orono, a coffee shop and cafe popular with University of Maine students will open a third location in Bangor, in addition to its already-open second location in Portland.

Nest, owned by Anna Berube and Li Yang, will open later this month in downtown Bangor, according to a Facebook post on Monday. It will be located at 25 State St., in the former location of shoe repair shop the Yankee Cobbler, according to Betsy Lundy, director of the Downtown Bangor Partnership.

After an extended pandemic closure followed by a fire in the building in November 2020 that damaged much of the shop’s equipment, Yankee Cobbler owner Jonathan Lambert decided in February to close permanently after 16 years in business.





Nest serves coffee and espresso beverages, smoothies, homemade pastries, waffles, avocado toasts, breakfast sandwiches and breakfast bowls, as well as a number of vegan options. Its coffee is roasted locally, by Winterport-based Farmhouse Roasters.

The Portland location for Nest, which opened in May at 658 Congress St., and offers just takeout and delivery for its popular goods. It is a sister business to noodle shop Mainely Noods, with which it shares space.

Berube is Nest’s in-house baker, and also offers her pastries, cupcakes and other baked treats through her baking company, Vanilla Avenue Bakery. Yang is a co-owner of hibachi and sushi restaurant Kobe Steakhouse near the Bangor Mall on Stillwater Avenue.

Nest is the second new business to open this year on the short stretch of State Street between Harlow and Hammond. Wildflour Cake Design, a bakery run by Ellsworth native Asa Harned, opened in April, and has offered specialty cakes alongside its popular “cake pints” — pint containers you’d normally see holding ice cream, filled with various flavors of cake and an array of fillings. Wildflour opened at 20 State St., in the former location of Tea and Tarts, which closed in October 2020.

An exact opening day for the new Bangor Nest location has not been announced yet.