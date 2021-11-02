A canoe bolted to the ground of an Old Town school’s playground disappeared over the weekend, and the school wants it back.

Old Town police are investigating the canoe’s disappearance from the prekindergarten playground at Old Town Elementary School.

The red canoe was a donation from Old Town Canoe when the school built its pre-K playground a few years ago, the school said in a Facebook post.





The school has routinely kept playgrounds open for use during school breaks and weekends and has never had equipment stolen. The red canoe was bolted down to the ground and has holes for drainage, according to the school.

“To say we are saddened is an understatement,” the school said in the post.

Deputy Chief Lee Miller of the Old Town police said the department is looking into the canoe’s disappearance.

The school is asking for the return of the canoe so kids can get back to playing on it, or for any information about its disappearance.