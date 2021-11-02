This story will be updated.

Three people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning following a crash involving a Community Connector trolley outside the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter on Main Street.

The crash damaged the front end of the bus service’s trolley-style shuttle bus, which ended up in the parking lot next to the shelter before coming to a stop.





Bangor shut down Cedar Street between First and Main streets to clean up the crash, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page. Two lanes of traffic outside of the shelter were blocked, but traffic could still use the road.

BDN staffers Linda Coan O’Kresik and David Marino Jr. contributed to this report.