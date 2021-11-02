Even a skeleton pirate has a heart.

Eleven-year-old Emmett Singer of Woodland, who was trick-or-treating on Halloween night with his twin brother, Anthony, and parents John and Beth Singer, couldn’t let an empty bowl stand between his fellow candy hunters and a good time.

The twins, Emmett in his skeleton pirate costume and Anthony dressed as a medieval plague doctor, approached Zanna Heidrich’s Caribou home that night to find an empty bowl bearing a sign that said, “Happy Halloween! Please take a couple pieces of candy.”





As trick-or-treaters left empty-handed, Emmett Singer stayed behind. Then he reached into his candy bag and added a handful of his booty to the bowl.

He had no idea he was on camera.

When Heidrich returned home with her own two trick-or-treaters, she checked her porch camera and saw that a group of teenagers had emptied the candy bowl. Then she saw a young skeleton pirate replenish it.

Singer’s gift provided candy to 12 youngsters who visited before Heidrich returned home, she said.

“Watching the clips you can tell he saw three younger kids run up to my porch, read the sign over the bowl, and then literally hang their heads in disappointment,” Heidrich said. “The next clip from my camera shows those three walking away and some amazing kid pulling candy out of his bag and putting it in the empty bowl. I felt instant joy.”

Heidrich shared her video clip on social media. Within minutes, she learned the generous young man was Emmett Singer.

“I didn’t see him [put the candy in],” Beth Singer, Emmett’s and Anthony’s mother, said Tuesday. “He has a twin brother, Anthony, and when Anthony came back to the car he said, ‘There was no candy in the bucket, but Emmett put candy in it.’”

Fraternal twins Anthony (left) and Emmett Singer, sons of John and Beth Singer, pose for a photo at a track meet in Woodland. Credit: Courtesy of Beth Singer

Though his parents are proud of him for doing something nice, they’re especially proud that he did it thinking no one was watching.

“We love that he did this without anyone knowing. We want him to stay humble about it and continue to do nice things without thinking that he’s going to get accolades for it,” Beth Singer said. “Kindness and respect for other people is what really matters.”

She said they have enjoyed the social media comments, many of which point out that this is The County way — to do what you can to help out. And in chaotic times, to see a young person simply act out of kindness is heartwarming.

The Singers saw quite a few people handing out candy from their doors, while some homes had candy set out. Then there was one house which found a creative way to maintain physical distance: kids put their receptacles under a chute to receive treats.

All in all, this year’s Halloween seemed more like normal, Beth Singer said.

“I think that people were a little bit more relaxed this time. It was nice to see people out.”