A teenage driver died following a car crash on Sunday.

Hazel Fuller, 17, from Troy was northbound on Route 220 when she crashed at around 11:20 a.m., the Republican Journal reported.

Fuller drifted off the road and over-corrected her 2004 GMC Envoy, causing it to roll multiple times. She was partially ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, police told the Waldo newspaper.

Charles Brown, who serves as the superintendent for Regional School Unit 3, wrote in a Sunday evening letter that the high school would provide resources for any student experiencing grief. Counselors are available on Monday and Tuesday until 6 p.m.