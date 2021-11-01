Two people were injured — one critically — on Monday morning in a 3-vehicle crash on Norridgewock Road.

Frederick Gonyer, 31, of Drummer, New Hampshire, was northbound in a tractor trailer on Norridgewock Road when he hit Thomas Scholtens, 63, of Fairfield as Scholtens was turning left onto the road from Middle Road, officials said. Scholtens told police that he was blinded by the sun and didn’t see the tractor trailer coming toward him.

After hitting Scholten’s car, Gonyer left the roadway and came to a stop on the lawn of Melody Ranch. Meanwhile, the impact of the crash led Scholtens to hit a minivan driven by Jill Lattin, 68, of New Portland, officials said.

Scholtens and his passenger — Cynthia Sawtelle, 54, of Fairfield — were taken to Thayer Hospital in Waterville where they were listed in stable and critical condition, respectively. No one else was injured.