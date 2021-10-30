A Massachusetts man wanted in two New England states for homicide and strangulation was arrested Friday in Ellsworth.

Ramon Smith, 33, was wanted on a warrant for homicide out of Connecticut and for strangulation out of Massachusetts, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Smith was hiding in Ellsworth, where marshals, Maine state troopers and Maine drug agents found him as a passenger in a car in a hotel parking lot Friday.





He was arrested without incident.

A subsequent search turned up a .380-caliber Hi-Point pistol, 116 grams of cocaine, 76.3 grams of cocaine base, 67 grams of fentanyl and $4,970, the marshals service said Friday night.

As a result, Smith was charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs.

Information about those Connecticut and Massachusetts cases wasn’t immediately available.