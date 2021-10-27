A teacher from Mount View High School in Thorndike was arrested late last week after allegedly leading Waterville police on a brief chase while her 7-year-old daughter was in the car.

Karina Beadling, 39, of Waterville was charged with domestic violence assault, assault, driving to endanger, criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child, according to The Republican Journal.

Beadling allegedly assaulted several people at a get-together on Friday. She was upset at the time and wanted to confront her ex-boyfriend, who was at the home, the newspaper reported.

Beadling was removed from the property, but she allegedly returned that night and damaged property before she was removed again.

Police were called to the home, and while they were interviewing the caller about 11 p.m., Beadling returned to the home but sped away in a white Mitsubishi with her 7-year-old daughter in the backseat when police flashed their lights, according to the Journal.

She stopped after a brief chase and was arrested after officers reported smelling alcohol on her breath and she refused to get out of the car.

Beadling was being held at the Kennebec County Jail in Augusta.

Mount View High School is in Regional School Unit 3.