A Massachusetts man has been arrested for allegedly driving while drunk following a Monday evening car crash in Wells.

At around 11:46 p.m., a northbound 2013 Toyota Corolla crashed into a northbound 2021 Subaru Forester near mile 18 on I-95, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The occupants of the Subaru, 64-year-old Carol Funk and 65-year-old Steven Funk of Scarborough, were transported to York Hospital with injuries.

Cornelius Hegarty III, 43, of Salisbury, Massachusetts, who was driving the Toyota, was arrested at the scene of the crash and was charged with operating under the influence. He was not injured during the collision.

Maine State Police received calls of an erratic driver just before the crash occurred, according to Moss.

Hegarty’s court date has not yet been set.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.