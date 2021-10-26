A flatbed truck carrying 50 beehives rolled over Monday night after crashing into another car on River Avenue.

The driver of the truck — Piotr Kucharski, 40, or Sidney — was northbound when he hit a southbound car — driven by Vadim Albert, 25, of Farmingdale — after Albert crossed the centerline, the Kennebec Journal reported. The impact caused the truck to jackknife and roll over.

The crash caused many of the bees to escape and fly around the scene. Kucharski —who is also a beekeeper — unloaded some of the hives by the roadside with the hopes that the bees would return.





“There were bees everywhere; they were obviously upset after [the truck] overturned,” Gardiner Police Sgt. Normand Gove told the Kennebec Journal.

Albert was taken to Maine Medical Center in Augusta for facial injuries. He was also summoned on charges of operating under the influence and operating in violation of a conditional license, Gove told the newspaper. Blood test results taken after the crash are pending.