MARS HILL, Maine — A 45-year-old Blaine man allegedly stabbed a woman three times in the neck before fleeing from the Mars Hill IGA on foot on Oct. 20, according to court documents.

Police said at the time that the attack on the woman was random. Court documents do not indicate possible motives for the attack.

Ramadan Muhammad was arrested and charged with aggravated attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. Muhammad’s bail was set at $100,000, which could not be made from a third party. He remained in jail on Tuesday.

Officers were able to track Muhammad to a Robinson Road address in Blaine, where they surrounded the house. A woman who identified herself as Muhammad’s mother met police and was escorted to safety, according to court documents.

Police called for Muhammad over the bullhorn from outside the house, and he was arrested without incident.

Muhammad was taken to Arootook County Jail. The stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Police searched the residence in Blaine, and allegedly found several pieces of evidence, including clothes with blood on them, and a green and black folding knife, also with blood on it, according to court documents.

Muhammad made an initial appearence in court on Friday. His arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 12, 2022, at Presque Isle District Court.