If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

The Portland education technician recently charged with multiple sex crimes is now also facing federal child pornography charges.

Benjamin Conroy, 32, was charged Monday in federal court with sexual exploitation of a minor and transportation of child pornography. Both are felonies. The former, a class B felony, carries a penalty of between 15 and 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.





He is also facing multiple felonies at the state level, including exploitation of a minor, a Class A crime, after exposing himself to a woman on Portland’s Western Promenade on Oct. 8, according to the Portland Police Department. Conroy, who works in Portland schools, is on administrative leave and forbidden from school grounds. He is also prohibited from contacting any staff or students.

The affidavit filed by Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent David Pawson details a series of photos and text messages sent via an online dating app that allegedly show at least six children whom Conroy propositioned. School officials and parents were able to identify many of the victims, according to the affidavit.

The youngest victim appears to be a six-year-old female student with autism who is nonverbal, according to the affidavit. Conroy had been assigned one-on-one education time with her in September.