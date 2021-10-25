BELFAST, Maine — Workers found a body in the water Monday afternoon near the Armistice Bridge in Belfast, according to the Belfast Police Department.

It’s undetermined at this time if the body is that of Joy MacDonald, a Belfast woman who was reported missing earlier this month, according to Chief Gerry Lincoln.

He said Front Street Shipyard employees called police at 2:50 p.m. to report that they believed there was a body in the water by some boats near the footbridge. Responding officers found a body in the water and called the Maine State Police and the Maine Medical Examiner’s Office.





The body was removed from the water and will be taken to the medical examiner’s office for investigation and identification, Lincoln said. He did not say if the person was male or female.

Last week, searchers used boats, planes and side-scan sonar to look for MacDonald, concentrating on the river near the footbridge. That was because her car had been found parked near the footbridge, family members said. The 40-year-old, who was last known to be seen on Sept. 9, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The disease affected her brain somewhat, including causing her some confusion, family members said.