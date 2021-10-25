The Sunday River Resort reported that the first natural snow of the season occurred on Sunday night.

The snow covered the Jordan Bowl at the top of the ski slope, along with other peaks that make up the Sunday River’s numerous other skiing and sporting trails.

The resort team will begin to make snow as soon as overnight temperatures stabilize, according to Abigail Borron, the resort’s communications manager.

Sunday River has not finalized an opening timeline for its slopes, but will release a winter season opening date as soon as snowmaking is sustainable.