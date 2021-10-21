MARS HILL, Maine — A Blaine man is in jail following a random stabbing at the Mars Hill IGA on Wednesday that sent one victim to a local hospital.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 12:20 p.m. from the store, reporting that an elderly female customer had been stabbed.

The Maine State Police sent out an alert over Facebook, advising Mars Hill residents to shelter in place until the incident had been resolved.





Police identified the assailant as Ramadan Muhammad, 45, of Blaine. They arrested him at his home and charged him with aggravated attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Police determined that the attack was unprovoked and had no clear target.

“It was quite graphic, and was a very unfortunate event,” said Mars Hill IGA store owner Josh Tweedie, who witnessed the attack over the store’s security footage.

“It was a total act of random violence, that had no reasoning at all, and it appears to really be an isolated incident,” Tweedie said. “The victim was a regular customer in the store, and while I have seen the assailant out in the community before, I can’t say for sure if he was a regular customer in the store.”

The victim, whose name has not been released, is in stable condition at an area hospital.

Muhammad is being held on $100,000 bail at the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.