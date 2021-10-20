This story will be updated.

A man was fatally shot Tuesday evening during a confrontation with Falmouth police.

The man, whom authorities haven’t publicly identified yet, was near the intersection of Middle and Lunt roads about 5:47 p.m. when two officers responding to a call about a disturbance arrived at the scene, according to the Portland Press Herald.





During the encounter, the man was shot and one of the officers was injured, the newspaper reported.

The man died at the scene, while the officer was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Neither officer has been publicly identified.

The Maine attorney general’s office is investigating the shooting, as is standard procedure in the state when any officer uses deadly force, according to spokesperson Marc Malon.

Attempts to reach the Falmouth Police Department on Wednesday morning were immediately successful.

Tuesday’s shooting was the 11th police shooting seen in Maine so far this year, and the eighth fatal encounter. It’s more than double the officer-involved shootings seen in 2020, and more fatalities than seen in 2017, when seven Mainers died in police shootings.