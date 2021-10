An Orono-brewed beer is slated to be served to Bruins and Celtics fans alike after Orono Brewing Company struck a deal to have one of its beers served at the TD Garden in Boston.

The company’s Tubular IPA will now be offered at the arena’s Rafters bar, the brewery said Tuesday.

The Rafters Club is a high-end sports bar and club space on the ninth level of the arena overlooking the ice or parquet floor. The Garden unveiled that space in 2019.