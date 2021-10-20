A year after she started her business online, Bangor native Bailey Jankowski has opened a brick and mortar storefront for Maine Lifestyle Co. in downtown Brewer.

Maine Lifestyle Co., located at 46 Center St. next door to Brewer Nutrition, and across the street from Jersey Subs & Sweets, sells clothing, accessories and home goods branded to Maine Lifestyle Co., as well as Maine-made gifts, personal care and other products.

Jankowski, 33, started Maine Lifestyle Co. last year, originally under the name Maine Roots Co., as a more creative business outlet that was separate from her regular job as a hair and brow stylist. She changed the name to Maine Lifestyle Co. in June of this year.





As a proud Mainer, she began designing branded apparel that reflected her love of the state, including cozy hoodies, hats and knitwear, and hand-dyed and bleached flannel shirts, all featuring her logo — the outline of a lone pine tree, in keeping with her minimalist aesthetic.

With some initial success doing online-only sales, she decided to bite the bullet and open an actual storefront that would allow her to sell her products in-person as well as online, and still offer salon services.

“My love for Maine is why I created this brand,” said Jankowski. “It has taken me a full year for my business to be a success, and I am so thankful for that.”

The interior of the newly-opened Maine Lifestyle Co. in Brewer. Credit: Courtesy of Bailey Jankowski

After looking all over the Bangor region, she ended up landing on a recently renovated storefront in downtown Brewer, and opened for business on Oct. 10.

Maine Lifestyle Co. is one of several small businesses that have opened in Brewer’s downtown area in the past two years, in addition to established businesses like Om Land Yoga, Mark’s Music, the Next Generation Theatre and Blank Canvas Brewery. Some of those new businesses include Jersey Subs & Sweets, a sandwich shop that moved from downtown Bangor last year; Brewer Nutrition, offering shakes, tea, smoothie bowls and artisan toasts; and Natalea’s Center Scoop, an ice cream shop.

In addition to her Maine Lifestyle Co. products, Jankowski offers an array of gifts, apparel and other products made by small businesses from Maine and from around the country, like leather handbags and totes, handmade wooden decor made by Kris Lovley of Brewer and goat milk soaps made by Clara’s Creamery in Carmel.

Jankowski hasn’t entirely stopped offering hair styling and brow services, however. Two days a week, she will offer those services out of the same space as Maine Lifestyle Co., under a separate business name, The Beauty Co.

Maine Lifestyle Co. is open Saturdays through Wednesdays. On Thursdays and Fridays, Jankowski offers salon services in the same storefront.