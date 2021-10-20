MARS HILL, Maine — The town of Mars Hill is currently under public lockdown due to a reported “critical incident” in the area.

The Maine State Police advised the public to “shelter in place and lock doors until the situation has been resolved,” and referred all questions to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Shawn Gillen did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking information on the matter.

Details of the situation are currently unknown, and will continually be updated as they develop further.