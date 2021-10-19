Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is 93 percent effective in preventing COVID hospitalizations in 12 to 18-year-olds, according to a new study.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study looked at 464 hospitalized adolescent patients — 179 of whom had Covid-19 and 285 who were hospitalized for other reasons.

Of those 179 hospitalized with COVID, 97 percent were unvaccinated. The majority had at least one underlying condition.

The study, according to its authors, helps to “reinforce the importance of vaccination to protect U.S. youths against severe COVID-19.”

“These data suggest that increasing vaccination coverage among this group could reduce the incidence of severe COVID-19 in the United States,” the authors said.

The study shows that the effectiveness of Pfizer varies slightly among age groups, with 91 percent effectiveness for those aged 12 to 15 and 94 percent for those aged 16 to 18.

The study included only those who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, having received their second dose at least 14 days before the onset of illness.

CDC data shows that more than 65,000 children have been hospitalized with COVID-19 and close to 700 have died since August 2020.

The study authors noted it is “imperative” to enact “preventive measures to reduce the incidence of severe COVID-19 among adolescents, including vaccination,” particularly as more kids return to in-person schooling.

As of Monday, just 46 percent of 12 to 15-year-olds and 54 percent of those aged 16 to 17 are fully vaccinated, according to the study.

Last week, Pfizer asked federal regulators to authorize emergency use of the vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11.

“With new cases in children in the U.S. continuing to be at a high level, this submission is an important step in our ongoing effort against COVID-19,” the pharmaceutical giant said.

A decision by the Food and Drug Administration could come as soon as Halloween.

