Jewish holidays will remain on the Lewiston School Department’s academic calendar for the foreseeable future.

Earlier this year, the district voted to add Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur as paid holidays across all schools. In September, that decision was narrowly reversed because of logistical challenges that officials said would push the school year into late June.

However, school committee member Ron Potvin ultimately reconsidered his vote in favor, saying he misunderstood the question.





At a meeting on Monday night, district officials said that because of that, the former school calendar that includes Jewish holidays remains in effect. The school committee also voted to table any decision on the holidays for the foreseeable future, citing upcoming elections that will lead to substantial committee turnover.

The district voted earlier this year to also recognize two Muslim holidays, and those remain on the academic calendar.

