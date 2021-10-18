An 83-year-old woman was trapped in her Honda CR-V on Monday afternoon after a car crash in the parking lot of the Walmart in Auburn.

Doris Galarneau became trapped after she accelerated quickly and her vehicle crashed into a parked Honda Pilot, the Sun Journal reported. The Honda CR-V went under the Honda Pilot during the crash.

Galarneau appeared to have hit the gas pedal in her car when trying to pull into a parking spot, Auburn Deputy Police Chief Timothy A. Cougle told the newspaper.





The Honda CR-V struck six vehicles in total, along with a shopping cart corral.

Galarneau was rescued from her vehicle without any injuries, according to the Sun Journal. No one else was hurt during the crash.

The Auburn Police Department is investigating the circumstances of the crash.