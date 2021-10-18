MARS HILL, Maine — If you were in Mars Hill Saturday and saw people in traditional German costume — the short pants called lederhosen and full dirndl skirts — you were witnessing The County’s Oktoberfest, an homage to fun, food and, of course, beer.

The first-of-its-kind event drew nearly 200 people to the Legacy Ranch and Event Center in Mars Hill. Turnout was so strong that people are already planning for next year.

The Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce coordinated and hosted the celebration, which replaced the former Aroostook County Brew and Wine Fest. Many attendees donned traditional German outfits, while others opted for a more modern style as they sampled local brews and food along with music and games.

“The games, costumes and food add a little extra fun,” Chamber Executive Director LaNiece Sirois said. “People have been very excited and supportive.”

Ezra Duplissis of First Mile Brewing Company serves craft beer to Chelsea Buck of Mapleton during Oktoberfest on Saturday. Credit: Melissa Lizotte / The Star Herald

The Brew and Wine Fest was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, and this year organizers decided to amp up the offering with a local version of the traditional Oktoberfest, a beer and food festival held in Germany since the early 1800s.

The Caribou-based Northern Maine Brewing Company and First Mile Brewing Company of Fort Kent provided the beers featured throughout The County’s Oktoberfest.

In addition to promoting local breweries, Oktoberfest introduced County folks to German-style games, including a keg throwing contest, stein holding contest and sausage toss.

David Bauer of St. Francis, who took part in the keg throwing contest, said that he attended Oktoberfest in celebration of his German heritage.

Zach Henninger of Northern Maine Brewing Company serves craft beer to Laney Miller of Presque Isle during the first ever Oktoberfest on Saturday. Credit: Melissa Lizotte / The Star Herald

“It’s been a pretty good time. I’ll definitely come back next year,” Bauer said.

Laney Miller of Presque Isle, a past attendee of the Brew and Wine Fest, said that the Oktoberfest exceeded her expectations.

“The beer is delicious, the games are fun. It’s just a great way to enjoy time with friends and family,” Miller said.

Based on the enthusiastic response, the chamber hopes to bring back Oktoberfest next fall, Sirois said.