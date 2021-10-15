SACO — The Saco River Wildlife Center took in not one, but two rare albino porcupines this week.

According to the center, biologists state that one in every 10,000 porcupine births is albino.

Unfortunately, they’re both in bad shape and need some care.





Earlier this week, the first albino porcupine was brought to the center from Windham with what they believe are internal injuries.

Upon intake, the porcupine displayed labored breathing, had missing quills and blood on its back which could have been from a bad fall or being hit by a car.

The second porcupine was brought to the center from the Maine Warden Service on Wednesday with crusty eyes and nose.

They’re now getting care around the clock.

The Saco River Wildlife Center is asking for donations to help care for the porcupines.