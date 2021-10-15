A fire broke out overnight at a facility that stores wood chips at the ND Paper mill in Old Town.

The blaze was quickly contained, and it hasn’t halted production at the pulp mill, Brennan Burks, an ND Paper spokesperson, said Friday.

The fire affected a building that stores wood chips that the mill uses in pulp production.

Damage from the fire was limited to the storage building, Burks said. There were no injuries among either mill employees or firefighters who responded.

“It was a very quick response as always,” Burks said.