A man who was allegedly threatening people with a knife was killed Wednesday evening in an armed confrontation with Augusta police.

Dustin J. Paradis, 34, of Augusta was allegedly threatening residents on Hospital Street about 6 p.m., Deputy Chief Kevin D. Lully of the Augusta Police Department said Thursday morning.

When Sgt. Chris Blodgett and Officer Sabastian Guptill arrived at the scene, an “armed altercation” ensued, and the officers shot at Paradis, who died during the confrontation, according to Lully and a spokesperson for the Maine attorney general’s office.

Both officers have been placed on paid administrative leave while the attorney general’s office investigates the shooting, as is standard procedure in the state.

