PRESQUE ISLE, Maine– The Presque Isle police department has located the man who was spotted on Edgemont Drive Wednesday carrying a rifle or shotgun.

The Presque Isle police department received a call on Oct. 13 regarding a man being seen on Edgemont Drive carrying a rifle or shotgun. As a safety precaution, police called the Presque Isle Middle school, as well as Northern Maine Community college to alert them to the situation.

The schools then went into a voluntary lockdown. Local businesses in the area followed suit, and went into a voluntary lockdown as well.

On Thursday, the police department confirmed that the man was a bird hunter as suspected. His identity was not released.