Part of a Presque Isle Police Department cruiser is seen in this BDN file photo. Credit: BDN file photo

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine– The Presque Isle police department has located the man who was spotted on Edgemont Drive Wednesday carrying a rifle or shotgun.

The Presque Isle police department received a call on Oct. 13 regarding a man being seen on Edgemont Drive carrying a rifle or shotgun. As a safety precaution, police called the Presque Isle Middle school, as well as Northern Maine Community college to alert them to the situation.

The schools then went into a voluntary lockdown. Local businesses in the area followed suit, and went into a voluntary lockdown as well.

On Thursday, the police department confirmed that the man was a bird hunter as suspected. His identity was not released.

David Diminno

David grew up in New York, and moved to Maine to study political science at the University of Maine. In his spare time, he loves hiking, playing tennis and skiing.