A Chester man was killed Monday evening when he crashed his motorcycle on a New Hampshire highway.

Roy Voisine, 54, was speeding and riding his 1993 Honda motorcycle erratically on the southbound side of Interstate 93 in Thornton about 6:19 p.m. when he lost control, left the right side of the road and hit a highway sign, according to the New Hampshire State Police.

Voisine, who suffered “significant injuries,” died at the scene, the state police said Tuesday morning.





Alcohol was likely a factor in the crash, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.