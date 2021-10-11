If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

A local woman has filed a lawsuit alleging that a Jehovah’s Witness elder abused her as a child and that the church threatened her family when she reported it.

Both the Jehovah’s Witness congregation in Rockport and against the Watchtower Bible and Tract Society of New York, Inc. are named in the lawsuit that was filed in Knox County court, according to the Village Soup.

The woman alleges that she was abused by the elder from the ages of 11 to 13 during the years 1993 to 1996. She says she told her mother about the abuse, and when her mother attempted to confront church leadership, they threatened to sue the family if they reported the abuse to law enforcement, according to the lawsuit.

The family did not contact police as a result, according to the woman.

The lawsuit also states that the church disfellowshipped the woman after her mother confronted the elders, and would not allow her to rejoin when she would not recant her abuse claims.