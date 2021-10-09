A 59-year-old Mexico man died after the car he was a passenger in struck a tow truck on Main Street Friday night.

The 77-year-old driver, also of Mexico, was southbound when he struck the back of a flatbed tow truck, Norway Patrolman John Lewis told the Lewiston Sun Journal. The back of the truck was partially in the travel lane while it was being worked on in a driveway.

The passenger died at the scene while the driver had minor injuries, Lewis said. The 25-year-old tow truck driver, of Norway was not injured.

The names of those involved have not been released.