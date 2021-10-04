On Sunday, we asked Bangor Daily News readers to share their biggest pet peeve in regard to hunters.

Predictably, folks had a lot to say about the behavior that is most distressing to hunters and Maine landowners.

The responses so far have covered many different dynamics.





In regard to firearms safety:

“Hunters who insist on hunting within twenty feet of houses or on posted land. Hunters who don’t know where the houses are when hunting in wooded areas. Hunters who don’t know what’s in the background of their intended target.” — RespectfulDiscourse, via comments.

“Sometimes hunters shoot at a sound. And sometimes people pretend that that’s a sane, or acceptable, or viable practice, which it’s not.” — Becky Higgins-Charles, via Facebook.

“Hunters not identifying their target properly. Even though they are required to ID their target before shooting, incredibly they can kill a person and get away with it! — Bonamosta, via comments.

Hunting on another’s property, along with what sometimes happens in such instances, remains a hot-button issue:

“My land is not posted — it’s good hunting and I have no problem with that. But: When a deer is dressed or even butchered in the field and my dogs are eager to investigate, I get annoyed.” — Robert Kilpatrick, via comments.

“That hunters stole my husband’s tree stand and gear off of his own property. We feel as though we cannot use his property due to the behavior in the area.” Kelsie Snow, via Facebook.

Mainers who post their land also spoke out about some issues they have had with hunters:

“That the burden and expense of posting land is on people who don’t want people hunting on their land. People who welcome hunters and recreation on their land should have to post land stating this.” — Amy Bradstreet, via Facebook.

“People hunting on my posted land. I’m tired of my posted signs being torn down. I’m tired of hearing shot gun blasts about fifty feet from my house. What ever happened to respect? Try asking for permission, it goes a long ways.” — Kathleen Brown, via Facebook.

“It only takes a few well-publicized (isolated, if you like) incidents before I’m afraid to walk my own land in November. The chance of being shot by some bozo is slight, but it occupies my mind and drains away the pleasure of the walk. So, fine, it’s my fault, not the hunters.’” — Robert Kilpatrick, via comments.

“Hunters slow-driving roads on weekday mornings, oblivious that some people have jobs to get to.” — D.C. Porter, via Facebook.

One reader even spoke about choosing to stop hunting:

“Antihunters disturbing a hunter. Gave up bow hunting 10 years ago because of a Antihunter always disturbing me.” Jake Roy, via Facebook.

For others, the pet peeve is the sport itself:

“Hunting.” — Emily Greene, via Facebook.

Another man cited the need for better communication on subjects involving hunting:

“Is the fact that Hunters and Anti Hunters can’t sit at the table and have a rational, logical discussion without bashing and degrading each other!” — Daniel Bell, via Facebook.