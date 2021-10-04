The Jackson Laboratory announced on Monday that it would appoint a new president and CEO by the end of November.

Lon Cardon, who holds a philosophical doctorate in behavioral genetics and was awarded the Fellowship of the Academy of Medical Sciences, will assume the position on Nov. 29. He will succeed current President and CEO Edison Liu, M.D., who will step down after 10 years of leadership.

Cardon previously worked for BioMarin, a biotechnology company that develops therapies for people with rare genetic diseases, according to the company’s website. Cardon served as the company’s chief scientific officer in 2017, and was promoted to chief scientific strategy officer in 2019.





Cardon has authored a number of scientific articles, with a focus on genetics methodology, applications and discoveries for rare and common diseases, ranging from Huntington’s disease to dyslexia, according to the Jackson Laboratory’s website.

The educational and research institution has three locations in Maine and one each in Connecticut, California and China. During Liu’s leadership, The Jackson Lab has almost doubled its space to more than 1.5 million square feet in all facilities combined.

The lab said it was the 15th largest employer in Maine in 2020 with 1,700 employees and the largest in Hancock County. The economic impact of the lab and its activities in Maine was $733 million and it invested about $75 million in capital projects.