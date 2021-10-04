A Greene woman died early Saturday morning after crashing into a telephone pole in eastern Vermont.

Abigail Embers, 23, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic south on Route 122 in Sheffield about 1:28 p.m. Friday when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a telephone pole, according to the Vermont State Police.

The car overturned, and Embers, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was ejected.





Embers was airlifted to a Burlington hospital, where she died Saturday morning, the state police said.

Her passenger, 20-year-old Brandon Barone of Brunswick, was taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, where he was treated for serious injuries and listed in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation, but the state police said speed was a factor.