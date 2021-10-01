Story and Photos By Anne Gabbianelli

Napoleon Bonaparte bankrupted my family in 1814 by convincing them that paper money had no value so they switched to silver coins. I also have an ancestor who built the Catholic Church resting on a hill in Winn, Maine. Oh, and my great grandmother was kidnapped by the Gypsies when she was a little girl, and her father — who was a Major in the British army — took his entire regiment into the Gypsy camp to rescue his little girl.

It is amazing the tales you can learn when working on your family genealogy, and I believe I still have much more to learn on my endless journey of piecing together my lineage. What I have ascertained goes far beyond submitting a DNA sample to determine from what part of the world my ancestors came.





My quest to learn more about my roots began in 1976 while creating a family genealogy for a college course assignment. Little did I know this assignment would linger on all these years later, and yet still offer amazement with every faded and tattered document I review and every email exchange I have with family.

I dove into the college assignment with the help of my parents: my mother, Jane Crozier of Irish/Scottish/French Canadian descent, and my father, Peter Gabbianelli of Italian descent. My mother was a keeper of documents and ancestors’ wills and was quite up to date, including writing in the family Bible. I have many of these original documents in my possession now.

The Gabbianelli side was well documented by a relative in Italy who clearly mapped out a tree showing my grandfather’s family dating back to the 1700s, and my mother’s handwriting is seen throughout as the tree grew over the years. Mom was good at staying up to date as she learned more of the history for both her side and dad’s side of the family.

To bring the Gabbianelli side even further up to date, my aunts wrote to relatives in Italy seeking information. I have read their translated letters that span my grandfather’s family of eight children and the great story of Napoleon. On my grandmother’s side — Pierina Malchiodi — I have many documents with her first name spelled a variety of ways. A letter from a cousin says Pierina’s parents were married in 1880, however, there was no documentation of her grandparents.

I referred to some translation websites to help me with the documents written in Italian, and I reviewed an Ellis Island website thinking my paternal grandparents came to America via Ellis Island only to discover I was wrong. Boston was the entry point.

Efforts to learn more about my mother’s side of the family have not been as easy to follow as she had multiple families. My mom had been referred to by some as an orphan, yet I never considered that because she had family everywhere. Mom was born in 1918, and her mother’s death certificate reads Jane Knox Muir Crozier died of the Spanish flu a month after giving birth to my mother. How ironic to discover during the current pandemic that the 1918 pandemic impacted my family.

Pete and Jane dating 1939-1946 when they married

My mother had an older brother who was raised by their father in Vermont, yet my mother was shared among her aunts. First on her father’s side and later on her mother’s side who tended to her higher education (mom was a nurse like her mother). All the correspondence I have seen and stories I have heard show how greatly loved she was.

Her academic years were spent in New Hampshire with the Gormley family (a Crozier aunt married a Gormley) and her summers in Millinocket, Maine with the Corrigan family (another Crozier aunt married a Corrigan). So my research involves the Muirs and Croziers from St. Agathe going back to the mid-1800s. It also includes the Gormley family (originally from Ireland) and the Corrigan family (originally from Canada) and all their branches.