A Massachusetts man was killed late Thursday night when he collided with a tractor-trailer on the Maine Turnpike.

Brian N. Anger, 52, of Auburn, Massachusetts, was parked in his BMW in the northbound breakdown lane on Interstate 95 in Wells about 11:09 p.m. when he re-entered the road directly into the path of a tractor-trailer driven by 24-year-old Sahib Singh of Fresno, California, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Singh, who was hauling bulk goods to Lewiston, had moved into the middle lane of the interstate when he saw the BMW parked in the breakdown lane, but he was unable to avoid Anger when he attempted to use the crossover at mile marker 20, Moss said Friday morning.





The tractor-trailer struck the driver’s side of the BMW, and both vehicles came to a rest in the median.

Anger died at the scene, Moss said.

Singh was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, and Moss said it remains unknown why Anger tried to use the crossover.