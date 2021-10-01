The housing market is tight all around New England these days, but among the selling points for most homes, rarely is “haunted by a witch” high on the list.

That’s a big part of the terrifying charm of the house on Round Top Road in Harrisville, Rhode Island — that, and the fact that the house was part of the inspiration behind the horror movie franchise “The Conjuring,” the eight movies from which have grossed more than $2 billion.

And that’s precisely why Cory and Jennifer Heinzen, longtime residents of the Maine town of Mexico and paranormal investigators, bought it in 2019, with the intention of offering tours and overnights to fans and researchers of the paranormal. Since early 2020, they’ve done just that, commuting regularly between western Maine and Rhode Island to attend to the hundreds of guests they’ve hosted.





Two years later, however, the Heinzens, overwhelmed by the amount of people interested in staying at the house, have put the house on the market. What they thought would be a fun addition to their passion for ghost hunting has turned into a full-time business. They said they will honor all the bookings made at the house through 2022, even if the house sells by then. It’s up for sale for $1.2 million; according to the Boston Globe, the Heinzens bought it for $439,000.

“I know we feel like we were the perfect buyers for it, but I don’t know if we’re perfect for a business like this. It’s too big for us,” Jennifer Heinzen said in a Facebook Live post last week. “I will be very picky about who comes into this house. If we can’t find the right buyer, we won’t sell.”

The house was originally made famous by Ed and Lorraine Warren, a husband and wife team of paranormal investigators. In the 1970s, they investigated the house on Round Top Road, the home of Roger and Carolyn Perron and their children, who claimed they were tormented by spirits haunting the house, including that of a 19th-century witch named Bathsheba. That story became the basis for the 2013 film “The Conjuring,” which spawned seven more films all based on research done by the Warrens.

Cory Heinzen has been a paranormal investigator for over a decade, though he said in a 2019 interview with the Lewiston Sun Journal that growing up in western Maine made him interested in all aspects of the paranormal. He has since visited sites all over Maine and the country. The couple’s daughter, Madison, regularly recounts her experiences in “The Conjuring” house on her popular TikTok account, which has more than 1 million followers.

“We had doors opening, footsteps and knocks,” Cory Heinzen told the Sun Journal. “I’ve had a hard time staying there by myself. I don’t have the feeling of anything evil, [but] it’s very busy. You can tell there’s a lot of things going on in the house.”