SOUTH PORTLAND — A Portland man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the upper parking lot at South Portland High School.

Eddie Roberts, 20, of Portland was arrested on Thursday, according to the South Portland Police Department. The gun that was allegedly used in the shooting was recovered, and officials are working to determine whether it is connected to the shooting, which occurred at around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

A juvenile male victim with a gunshot wound to his leg was found in the parking lot at the South Portland High School by the police department.





The victim, who suffered from non-life-threatening injuries, was taken to Maine Medical Center.

Roberts was taken to York County Jail and has been charged with Elevated Aggravated Assault and Reckless Conduct With a Dangerous Weapon, officials said.