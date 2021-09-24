An Etna woman was arrested Thursday after being accused of calling in two separate bomb threats to Puritan Medical Products in Pittsfield.

Kayla Blake, 33, allegedly called in the threats to have her boyfriend, an employee at one of the company’s two plants in Pittsfield, sent home so she could spend more time with him, according to the Portland Press Herald.

She has been charged with a felony count of terrorizing and was taken to Somerset County Jail, where her bail was set at $1,500.

Puritan evacuated both of its Pittsfield facilities on Friday as a result of the bomb threat, affecting about 400 employees, the Press Herald reported.