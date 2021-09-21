Portland City Councilor Spencer Thibodeau has resigned to take a job with the Biden administration in the U.S. Department of Energy.

Thibodeau was serving his second term and had previously announced that he would not be seeking reelection. His seat will remain vacant until a new councilor is elected on Nov. 2 and sworn in on Dec. 6.

Thibodeau, who served as the senior Maine adviser for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, told the Portland Press Herald that he will be working in the Department of Energy’s Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Affairs.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.