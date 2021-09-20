The remains of a body that was found in November of 2010 have been identified.

Christopher Roof, of Massachusetts, was last seen in August of 2010, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. He was not reported missing, as his family believed that he chose to stay out of communication with them.

Badly decomposed remains were found by a hunter off Route 11 in Stacyville on Nov. 4 of that year, according to officials.

An investigation by the Maine State Police identified Roof’s next of kin, and a DNA sample confirmed Roof’s identity.

Roof’s cause of death was not able to be determined due to the condition that his remains were in when they were discovered, officials said.

Roof was believed to be around 150 pounds and 5 feet 9 inches tall, and officials estimated that he was in his mid-50s.