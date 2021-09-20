PHIPPSBURG, Maine — A Maine man who crashed into a telephone pole during a police chase on Saturday evening has died.

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a deputy was sent to a scene in Phippsburg around 10 p.m. to investigate a 911 call. When the deputy arrived, a parked car fled the scene and refused to stop.

The deputy saw multiple baggies being thrown out of the car, the statement said.





Deputies said they set up a spike mat to slow down the speeding car and at least one of the tires on the car deflated. The driver continued on before the car crashed into a telephone pole.

James Black, 27, died at the scene from the impact of the crash, the statement said.

The sheriff’s office said it also found illegal substances in the bags that Black allegedly had thrown out of his car during the chase.

Maine State Police is investigating the accident.