A woman was killed after she was hit by a vehicle that then left the scene of the incident.

The truck, a black Dodge Ram 1500 crew cab pickup, hit 28-year-old Renata Schalk at around 5:18 p.m. on Bowdoinham Road in Sabattus on Sunday, according to Daniel C. Davies, the interim chief of the Sabattus Police Department.

The vehicle left the area after hitting the woman and traveled westbound towards Middle Road. The truck was seen on home security footage, and appeared to have a heavy dent in its front end, officials said.

The truck was later located in Lewiston, and the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect has not been identified at this time, according to officials.

Sabattus Police responded to the incident, and administered first aid to the woman. First responders with the United Ambulance Service pronounced the woman dead when they arrived at the scene.

The Maine State Police and the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s office are investigating the incident.

Anyone with any information about the hit and run is encouraged to contact the Sabattus Police Department at 207-375-6952.