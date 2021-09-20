A banner praising the Proud Boys briefly hung over I-95 north in Bangor on Saturday morning before it was taken down, according to police.

The banner read “Proud Boys are everywhere,” referencing the far-right group that has become infamous for its extreme views and involvement in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack. It hung over the Essex Street overpass on I-95 visible to northbound drivers for part of Saturday and possibly before, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The Maine State Police planned to take the sign down, but learned it had been removed before it could do so, Moss said Monday. Hanging any banner on an interstate is a civil violation under Maine law, Moss said.





It is unclear who put the sign up or removed it. There were no signs of the banner on the overpass Monday.

The Proud Boys appear to have something of a presence in Maine.

A chapter of the group containing people from across Maine had claimed Mathew’s Pub, a Portland bar, as a meeting place, the magazine Mainer reported in July. Protests took place at the bar on Saturday over a purported gathering of the chapter at the bar that day.

The banner in Bangor was put up around the time of the Justice for J6 rally in Washington, D.C. The rally was in support of those arrested for participating in the Capitol attack, though Proud Boys leadership urged followers not to attend.

In January, a handful of craft vendors pulled their items from a Bangor furniture store after its owner requested that someone print sweatshirts featuring the insignia of the Proud Boys.