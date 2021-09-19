A Caribou man was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase through a number of towns in The County on Friday night.

Colter Cross, 33, was traveling over the speed limit on Route 11 at around 10:15 p.m. on Friday when police attempted to pull him over, according to Corporal Dennis Quint of Troop F of the Maine State Police.

Cross did not stop and accelerated to speeds over 100 mph, continuing through the towns of Masardis and Ashland, according to officials.





Officers from the Ashland and Washburn police departments set up a spike mat, which Cross hit. Although the back tires of Cross’ car deflated, he continued to drive into Caribou, where he parked the car and attempted to evade police, Quint said.

Cross was arrested after a short pursuit, according to officials.

He was charged with a number of felony offenses, including eluding an officer, passing a police roadblock, operating after a license revocation and violating conditions of release. Cross had been released on bail for drug trafficking charges, and was on probation, according to Quint.

He was also charged with driving to endanger, criminal speeding and refusing to submit to arrest, which are misdemeanor charges.

Cross was taken to the Aroostook County Jail following his arrest. A court date has not been set, officials said.

During the arrest, officers found drugs and paraphernalia on Cross and in his car, but he was not charged with any drug offenses at the time, according to Quint. The Maine State Police are continuing to investigate the incident.