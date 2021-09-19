Winter squash are starting to ripen just about now. When fall rolls around, they will be readily and cheaply available in grocery stores as well.

There are many kinds of winter squash, but you can swap most of them for one another in many recipes (with textural exceptions, like for spaghetti squash). With that in mind, here are 11 recipes that use winter squash to take full advantage of these nutritious gourds.

Winter squash fritters

Fritters make winter squash crispy and irresistible. These winter squash fritters can be seasoned with whatever you like, from cumin, garlic, chili powder, onions, shallots to taco seasoning or even curry powder. You can plop a little sour cream on top if you like, or a sprinkle of cheese. You can even make them smaller to use as an appetizer.





Roasted butternut squash with red onions

Roasted butternut squash with red onions Credit: Sarah Walker Caron / BDN

This roasted butternut squash with red onions is simple and easy, but it takes time. Slow cooking allows the flavors to develop. Once it is prepared, though, it can be served as a side dish, served over rice with some grilled chicken for an easy dinner, tossed into salads or tucked into a wrap with other veggies and perhaps some chicken and blue cheese. The possibilities are endless.

Roasted squash and kale flatbread pizza

Sweet roasted butternut squash mingles with earthy kale, fresh garlic and two cheeses for a satisfying and still very fresh pizza dinner that’s ready in less than 15 minutes (if you roast the squash ahead of time, that is). This roasted squash and kale flatbread pizza is a healthy, quick dinner time favorite for adults and kids alike.

Squash pie

Don’t limit yourself to pumpkin pie. This recipe for squash pie lets you get creative with the gourds you choose.

Butternut squash and red pepper casserole

This recipe for butternut squash and red pepper casserole is perfect for a simple dinner filled with fall flavors. Your family is sure to dig into the cheesy goodness.

Baked acorn squash with pineapple

Winter squash and summery pineapple may seem like a strange combination, but this recipe for baked acorn squash with pineapple is a delicious way to bring the seasons together in one dish.

Roasted winter squash with red pepper jelly glaze

This roasted winter squash with red pepper jelly glaze brings the cheeseboard accoutrement new life. Red pepper jellies come in varying degrees of heat that perfectly complement sweet and starchy squash.

Credit: Sarah Walker Caron / BDN

Ravioli with roasted pumpkin and sage

Pumpkin is more frequently used for jack-o’-lanterns and pies than dinners, but they are a delicious addition to dinners. This ravioli with roasted pumpkin and sage can be made with a number of different winter squashes, but nothing beats the classic pumpkin.

Squash risotto

For this surprisingly easy risotto, you can use butternut, Blue Hubbard or a similarly finely textured bright orange squash. Simply sautee the squash in oil on top of the stove and have a little patience with this recipe for squash risotto.

Golden vegetable casserole

Golden Vegetable Casserole uses seasonally available root vegetables to make a hearty and filling dish. Credit: Courtesy of Sandy Oliver, Taste Buds

This golden vegetable casserole uses a blend of colorful vegetables, from squash to sweet potato to carrots. Butternut squash brings out the “golden” in it, but feel free to use whatever squash you want. If you have any left over, you can turn it into a hearty soup by adding chicken or vegetable stock to thin it out, pureeing it and adding black beans or bits of ham, cooked chicken or crumbles of cooked burger.

Stuffed acorn squash

Stuffed acorn squash Credit: Courtesy of Sandy Oliver, Taste Buds

If you have a bumper crop of squash, an obvious choice is to cut them in half, then stuff them full of something delicious and bake them until they’re tender. The best part of this recipe for stuffed acorn squash is that you can take the quickest route and use packaged stuffing from the store made according to the directions, or you can enhance it with onion, garlic, celery, a little cooked sausage and additional herbs as you might do at Thanksgiving.

Squash is delicious and versatile. These recipes will make you see the fruit in a whole new way.