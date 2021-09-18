Gym enthusiasts will now be able to train outdoors with a view of Brewer’s waterfront.

Brewer opened its long-awaited outdoor gym at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday afternoon at Veteran’s Park on the corner of State and Penobscot streets.

Up to 20 people will be able to exercise at a time using equipment such as a balance rope, sit-up bench, monkey bars, pull-up stations and a chain ladder.





The equipment is designed to promote healthy lifestyles and encourage a well-rounded fitness program targeting aerobic health, muscle development, core strength, balance and flexibility, said D’Arcy Main-Boyington, Brewer’s economic development director.

Brewer opened its outdoor fitness center at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday afternoon at Veteran’s Park on the corner of State and Penobscot streets. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Machias Savings Bank donated $35,000 to sponsor the project.

Brewer authorized another $43,000 to purchase and install the equipment, said Finance Director Karen Fussell.

“By partnering with the city of Brewer on this project, we know the commitment to a healthy lifestyle goes hand in hand with the growth and prosperity of a community,” Machias Savings Bank senior vice president Dean Clark said.

The outdoor fitness center is the latest development on the Brewer Riverwalk. The city waterfront walking trail last added an extension to Veteran’s Park in 2019, and is planning to build another 300-foot extension in spring 2023 to lengthen the mile-long walking path along the Penobscot River.

Brewer Economic Development Director D’Arcy Main-Boyington gives a hand to Brewer City Councilor Jerry Goss as he does side lunges under a bar at Veteran’s Park Fitness Center on Friday. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Mainers turned to outdoor recreation in droves when the coronavirus rendered most indoor activities a health hazard and lockdown measures forced gyms to temporarily close. The Riverwalk has seen increased traffic as a result.

Brewer City Councilor Jerry Goss said he hoped that the gym would also draw new business to Brewer’s nearby business district.

Athletic trainers from Bangor Brewer Athletic Club and Adam Clark Fitness were on hand Friday afternoon to demonstrate how to use the equipment, and will be there Saturday and Sunday, too.

Users can also scan a nearby QR code reader with their smartphones to pull up equipment instructions, Mayor Michele Daniels said.