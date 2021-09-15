PORTLAND, Maine — It’s no secret the real estate market in and around the city is hot and getting hotter.

According to the Maine Association of Realtors, 1,165 abodes changed hands in Cumberland County between the start of May and end of July this year. That’s a more than a 12 percent increase over the same period last year.

At the same time, median sale prices jumped from $362,000 to $450,000 for a 24.31 percent increase.





Buying a house in Portland is not for the faint of heart, with dwellings often selling for well above their asking price.

“Demand for homes in Maine continues to be strong, still out-pacing the available for-sale inventory in many markets across Maine, resulting in rising sold price values,” said Aaron Bolster of Allied Realty.

With that in mind: Here are Portland’s three least expensive, single-family homes on the mainland, not yet under contract that can be found on the Maine Listings website — as of right now.

City real estate is a fast-moving game and things may have changed by the time you read this.

58 Vera St., $249,900

This 936-square-foot home sits just off Ocean Avenue, behind a row of well-trimmed shrubbery. It sports three bedrooms, one bath and a single-car garage. The kitchen is an open-concept affair and hardwood floors dominate the living space.

From the avocado-colored cabinets seen in the pictures, it looks as though it’s been some years since the last interior update.

“Pre-inspected and ready for your vision,” states the listing in genuine real estate speak.

The house resides on a 0.18-acre lot. It has a bulkhead-entry basement but no second floor and is wrapped in tan vinyl siding. Built in 1960, it sits just a few blocks from both Payson Park and Baxter Boulevard on Back Cove.

88 Tucker Ave., $299,900

Portland’s 88 Tucker Ave. has an asking price of $299,900. It’s the second-cheapest home listed in the city as of today. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

This two-story, New Englander-style home has three bedrooms and two baths. It offers a pine-shaded, fenced back yard, 0.15 acres and 1001 square feet of living space.

According to the listing, the roof is new, the hardwood floors were just resurfaced, the wiring has been updated and the oil furnace was just serviced. The house was built in 1918.

“New paved driveway,” the listing states. “Two brand new homes being built next door. Owner wants this sold.”

Tucker Avenue is a dead end and sits in parallel with the Maine Turnpike a few hundred feet away.

A two car garage next to the house is not included.

15 Beaumont St., $310,000

15 Beaumont St. in Portland is listed for sale at $310,000. That makes it one of the three least expensive homes on the market in the city today. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

This three-bedroom, one-bath house sits on 0.18 acres on a dead end street of outer Forest Avenue, in the Riverton neighborhood. Offering 828 square feet of living space, it also features an above-ground pool and fenced dog area in the backyard.

The orange-colored house, built in 1958, has a partially enclosed porch and paved driveway, as well. Pictures of the inside show wood-paneled bedrooms, a dry basement and forced hot air furnace. There’s an electric hot water heater to keep showers and other water needs toasty.

Floors are listed as tile, wood and laminate. The clothes washer, dryer, electric range and refrigerator will be included in the sale.

The house is in a residential cluster of streets nestled between Forest and Warren Avenues. The property is quite close to Morrills Corner.