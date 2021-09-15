Bangor International Airport will be almost entirely closed on Oct. 4 and 5 to allow for runway repairs.

Nearly every regularly scheduled flight in and out of the airport will not occur on those days, though one flight may leave in the early morning of Oct. 4, airport spokesperson Aimee Thibodeau said Wednesday. LifeFlight will be able to operate its helicopter at the airport, but not its fixed-wing aircraft.

The airport is recommending that travelers who booked flights for those days contact their airlines if they haven’t already received notice about cancellations. For those who need to travel otherwise, the airport recommends that passengers fly out of Portland International Jetport two hours south.





The repairs will address degradation in the runway’s concrete that can create deformities, the airport said. The degradation is the result of the alkali-silica reaction, known commonly as concrete cancer, a swelling reaction that commonly occurs in concrete over time.

The Bangor City Council approved the airport using unused grant funding for the project in January.