An Alfred woman and two of her daughters were killed last Thursday in a three-vehicle crash on a Virginia interstate.

Lacquora Smith, 28, was driving a Honda Crosstour with four children east on Interstate 66 about 3 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle, hit a Toyota SUV and went off the right side where she hit a guardrail before reentering the road and hitting the Toyota a second time, according to Virginia State Police.

Smith’s Honda then crossed onto the left side of the road where she hit another guardrail, spun out and collided with a tractor-trailer.

Smith and her 4-year-old daughter Kennedy and 6-year-old daughter Kyson died at the scene, according to the state police.



Two other children in the Honda, ages 7 and 2, were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The tractor-trailer’s driver wasn’t injured, and the Toyota’s driver suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.